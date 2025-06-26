Romanian government holds talks with Fitch ahead of credit rating review

Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan met on June 25 with representatives of the international credit rating agency Fitch Ratings ahead of the agency’s upcoming assessment of Romania’s fiscal and economic outlook, the government announced.

The meeting in Bucharest was also attended by finance minister Alexandru Nazare, deputy prime minister Tánczos Barna - who previously held the finance portfolio- and Mihai Jurca, designated as the future head of the prime minister’s Chancellery.

“As with every assessment, the discussions focused on measures that can improve financial indicators and strengthen investor confidence in the Romanian economy,” the government stated, reaffirming its commitment to fiscal consolidation and responsible economic policy.

The talks come as Romania remains under close observation by credit rating agencies due to its high budget deficit, which reached 9.3% of GDP in 2024. The government, under pressure from the European Commission through the Excessive Deficit Procedure, has outlined a multi-year fiscal strategy that includes expenditure controls, tax policy adjustments, and administrative reforms.

Fitch currently rates Romania at BBB- with a stable outlook, one notch above non-investment grade. The agency’s next scheduled review is expected later this year, and the outcome will depend heavily on the government’s ability to demonstrate credible steps toward reducing the deficit and stabilising public debt.

The meeting with Fitch follows the publication of the 2025–2028 Ruling Programme, which includes plans to raise certain taxes and streamline public administration. However, key details of the fiscal correction plan are still under discussion with European Commission experts.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)