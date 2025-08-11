Romania wins gold, bronze medals at Under-19 World Rowing Championships

Romanian athletes won one gold medal and one bronze medal on Sunday, August 10, at the Under-19 World Rowing Championships in Trakai, Lithuania.

The gold was claimed by Teodora Lehaci and Denisa Mihaela Vasilică in the women’s pair, with two seconds ahead of the silver medalists from Uzbekistan.

The bronze medal was won by the women’s eight (Teodora Sandu, Mariana Cașu, Ioana Gabriela Cristescu, Elena Maria Toma, Sava Elena Danci, Mădălina-Dumitriţa Ursaciuc, Francesca Iulia Stejar, Angela Gabriela Cazacu, Ştefania-Jakril Băicuşi), who finished behind Great Britain and the United States in the final.

In the women’s four, Romania (Ana-Maria Bordanc, Alexandra Daria Crăciun, Marina Ariana Balint, Jessica Popescu) came in fourth (07:17.82), after the USA (07:09.61), Great Britain (07:10.20), and Italy (07:12.92).

In the men’s quadruple sculls, Romania (Paul Alin Corodescu, David Costel Chitic, Ivan Petcovici, Sebastian-Constantin Lupu) finished fourth (06:20.29), after Germany (06:12.23), Italy (06:15.55), and Switzerland (06:17.42).

Romania also placed fourth (06:08.06) in the men’s eight (Constantin Tricolici, Gabriel-Valentin Rusu, Gabriel Ostaş, Alexandru-Ştefan Pădure, Ionuţ-Denis Ungureanu, Damian Feraru, Samuel Moldovan, David Ioan Naharneac, and Irina Lucia Andreea Despa), after Great Britain (05:57.59), the Czech Republic (06:01.10), and Germany (06:02.88).

In the women’s quadruple sculls, Anca Andreea Culidiuc, Daria-Elena Maximiuc, Sonia Teodora Biţă, and Stejara Olariu finished fifth (07:02.41).

The men’s four (Radu-Andrei Enescu, Daniel Vasile Chitic, Robert Ioan Muraru, Andrei Perdei) placed second in the B Final (06:36.01), after Turkey (06:35.55), ranking eighth overall.

