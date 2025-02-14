Tickets for Romania’s 2025 George Enescu Festival go on sale on February 15

Individual tickets for concerts and events at the George Enescu International Festival, one of the world's largest and most prestigious classical music festivals, go on sale Saturday, February 15, at noon, the organizers announced.

Now in its 27th edition, the festival will take place between August 24 – September 21, bringing over 4,000 musicians to Bucharest to perform across six main venues. For an entire month, the presence of renowned orchestras, ensembles, conductors, and soloists will transform Bucharest into the capital of classical music.

"We are delighted to announce the sale of individual tickets for this year's edition of the George Enescu International Festival. The festival is a symbol of musical excellence, and each edition highlights exceptional artists and unforgettable performances," said Cristina Uruc, Interim Manager of ARTEXIM, organizer of the George Enescu International Festival.

Ticket prices vary depending on the event and seating category, from RON 120 to RON 280, with discounts also available for students and pensioners. They can be purchased online at Cts.eventim.ro and from Carrefour hypermarkets and Cărturești and Humanitas bookstores.

On Wednesday, February 19, tickets for performances at the Bucharest National Opera will be available, while tickets for the Family and Children's Concerts at the Odeon Theatre will go on sale at a later date.

The George Enescu International Festival has been a major classical music event since its inception in 1958. The 27th edition (August 24 – September 21, 2025) will celebrate 70 years since the passing of composer George Enescu, under the theme "Celebrations." Over 95 concerts featuring 4,000 internationally acclaimed artists will showcase both Enescu's artistic legacy and his profound impact on global classical music.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Bogdan Ioan Buda)