Romania affirms official forecast for 2.8% growth this year, tones down hope for 2024

Romania’s state forecasting body (CNSP) affirmed the economic growth forecast for 2023 at 2.8%, issued under the spring version.

But it expects consumption (+3% y/y compared to 2.5% under the Spring Forecast scenario) to play a more important role while the gross fix capital formation would grow by only 6.8% y/y compared to more bullish expectations (Resilience Facility) under the Spring Forecast.

For 2024 it reduced the forecast from 4.8% to 4.2% to reflect “expectations of modest growth of the trading partners in the Eurozone,” according to the summer version of the Medium Term Forecast 2023-2027.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)