Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/08/2021 - 09:26
Politics

Romania promises further financial support to Moldova

08 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is ready to renew the EUR 100 mln financial assistance program extended to Moldova, which failed to be renewed by the pro-Russian Government of Ion Chicu last year.

Launched in 2010, the grant was repeatedly deferred as Moldova failed to meet the criteria (mainly related to the rule of law) set as pre-requisite conditions. The grant had attached conditions aimed at preparing Moldova’s progress toward European integration. Eventually, only EUR 40 mln of the total was disbursed.

Romania’s minister of foreign affairs Bogdan Aurescu and his Moldovan counterpart Nicu Popescu discussed on Tuesday, in Bucharest, about a new non-reimbursable assistance agreement, according to Unimedia.info. The new agreement would include the conditions of the previous deal.

The two ministers also talked about the acceleration of strategic interconnection projects, including those in the field of energy and transport, especially the construction and rehabilitation of bridges across the Prut river, but also about the continuation and multiplication of assistance programs directly dedicated to the citizens of Moldova.

The Moldovan minister of foreign affairs pays an official visit to Romania, where he also participates in the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/08/2021 - 09:26
Politics

Romania promises further financial support to Moldova

08 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is ready to renew the EUR 100 mln financial assistance program extended to Moldova, which failed to be renewed by the pro-Russian Government of Ion Chicu last year.

Launched in 2010, the grant was repeatedly deferred as Moldova failed to meet the criteria (mainly related to the rule of law) set as pre-requisite conditions. The grant had attached conditions aimed at preparing Moldova’s progress toward European integration. Eventually, only EUR 40 mln of the total was disbursed.

Romania’s minister of foreign affairs Bogdan Aurescu and his Moldovan counterpart Nicu Popescu discussed on Tuesday, in Bucharest, about a new non-reimbursable assistance agreement, according to Unimedia.info. The new agreement would include the conditions of the previous deal.

The two ministers also talked about the acceleration of strategic interconnection projects, including those in the field of energy and transport, especially the construction and rehabilitation of bridges across the Prut river, but also about the continuation and multiplication of assistance programs directly dedicated to the citizens of Moldova.

The Moldovan minister of foreign affairs pays an official visit to Romania, where he also participates in the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks