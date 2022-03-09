Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week

Romania's Labor Code is going to be amended by the representatives of the Government by introducing the option of a 4-day working week, not necessarily by reducing the 40-hour weekly target. The longer working days will allow young families to spend more time with their kids, and the labour productivity may increase (after an accommodation period), authors of the amendments argue.

In the case of full-time employees, the optional working schedule will include 10 hours a day for four days, instead of 8 hours a day for five days, according to the draft amendments consulted by Profit.ro.

Specifically, the employer and the employee can reach a mutual agreement for a four-day weekly working schedule, which needs to observe "the provisions of Directive 2003 / 8d / EC of the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union."

In this way, employees could benefit from 3 days off per week.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Steveheap/Dreamstime.com)