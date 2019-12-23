Newsroom
Romania ranks 38th in global report on food security
23 December 2019
Romania ranks 38th in the Global Food Security Index 2019, which considers the core issues of affordability, availability, and quality across a set of 113 countries. Romania also ranked 38th in the 2018 edition of the report released by the Economist Intelligence Unit and sponsored by Corteva Agriscience.

Romania maintained its position mainly due to the availability and quality of food, food safety programs and easy access of farmers to financing sources. “The low level of food waste, the developed distribution system and the availability of micronutrients in food are strengths of Romania,” reads a press release from Corteva Agriscience.

Romania ranks lower in terms of developing a nutritional standard, establishing a food strategy and the presence of a monitoring and surveillance system. The national expenditures for agricultural research and the level of local agricultural infrastructure are also among Romania’s challenges. However, compared to the global average, Romania does better in terms of the possibility of developing the irrigation infrastructure and the storage capacity.

Romania ranks better than Turkey (41st), Russia (42nd) or neighboring Bulgaria (51st), but lower than Hungary, Czech Republic, Greece or Poland.

Singapore and Ireland rank at the top of the index for both 2018 and 2019, followed by the US and Switzerland. Meanwhile, Venezuela, Burundi and Yemen rank at the bottom of the index, while Nicaragua, Argentina, Tunisia and Ecuador have declined the furthest in the rankings over the past year.

The full Global Food Security Index is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal

Normal

40