Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

COVID-19: More than 5 mln people fully vaccinated in Romania

17 August 2021
Romania has fully vaccinated more than 5 million people against COVID-19, according to official data released on Monday, August 16. The country currently uses the vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

According to the official report released on August 16, almost 12,000 people received a COVID-19 vaccine in 24 hours: 7,836 got the first dose, and 4,027 received the second dose. The figure is much lower than the number reported in early May, for example - more than 100,000 people vaccinated in one day.

After a strong start of the vaccination campaign, Romania has seen a slowdown over the past months and is now among the last in the EU in terms of vaccination rates. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control's COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker, Romania's cumulative uptake of at least one vaccine dose among adults is slightly over 32%, compared to an average of 73.8% in the EU/EEA.

Meanwhile, the number of daily COVID-19 cases has been growing in Romania over the past weeks, with 286 new cases reported on August 16. In total, over 1.08 million COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the country since the start of the pandemic.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

