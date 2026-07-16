Romania's first lady to join humanitarian efforts led by Olena Zelenska's foundation

Mirabela Grădinaru, the partner of Romanian president Nicușor Dan, will be involved in the activities of the foundation led by Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Her role was confirmed by the Romanian president during a trip to Kyiv this week.

The Olena Zelensky Foundation focuses on supporting family-based care, access to education and development, and offering psychosocial support, according to the organization’s website.

Dan said that Mirabela Grădinaru will participate both domestically and internationally in the Foundation’s initiatives "because it is an issue that concerns her and I believe it is important for society.”

The head of state recalled Mirabela Grădinaru's participation in the meeting organized by the first lady of the United States.

"It was also a topic of discussion in Ankara, likewise among the husbands and wives of senior officials. All these meetings focused on education from two perspectives. One is the interaction with technology and how we can protect children from the harmful effects of technology, and the second is addiction. In a way, technology itself can also become an addiction," Nicușor Dan said, cited by Mediafax.

He announced that Mirabela Grădinaru will be in Kyiv on August 24, when Ukraine's Independence Day will be celebrated.

Mirabela Grădinaru presented the "Romania in Light" project during a panel within the NATO Summit in Ankara earlier this month. The initiative focuses on protecting children in the context of technological development and educating them in an environment where the virtual world supports learning and development. During the talks, Mirabela Grădinaru stated that technology is a valuable tool for education and connectivity, but that without guidance and protective measures, it can become harmful.

Earlier this year, Romania’s first lady participated in the inaugural summit of a global coalition dedicated to children’s digital education, organized at the initiative of the first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, in Washington, D.C.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos|George Calin)