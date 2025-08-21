Romania sends firefighters to aid Spain in battle against wildfires

Romanian firefighters have been deployed to Spain to support efforts in combating the wave of wildfires sweeping through the region of Galicia. The mission comes in response to the numerous fires that have devastated parts of Spain, particularly near the province of Ourense.

A team of 51 firefighters, part of a specialized module for extinguishing forest fires, departed early Thursday morning from the 90th Otopeni Air Transport Base “Commander Aviator Gheorghe Bănciulescu,” the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU announced.

The contingent is being transported aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft provided by the Romanian Air Force, with the assistance of the Ministry of National Defense.

Following Spain’s request for international assistance, the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism was activated, prompting several member states, including France, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, to send specialized teams.

Romania’s intervention unit will be stationed in Galicia, where it will work side by side with a Finnish firefighting team.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Departamentul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă)