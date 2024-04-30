Romania’s Electoral Bureau publishes final list of candidates for European Parliament elections

Romania's Central Electoral Bureau recently published the definitive list of candidacies for the European Parliament elections. According to the BEC decision, 12 political formations and electoral alliances, as well as 4 independents, will participate in the European elections.

The candidacies submitted by the Electoral Alliance of Social Democrats and Liberals (PSD-PNL), the United Right Alliance (USR-PMP-Forţa Dreptei), Socialist Romania, the AUR Alliance, S.O.S. Romania Party, Right Alternative Party, Social Liberal Humanist Party (PUSL), Renewing Romania's European Project Party (Reper), Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), Greater Romania Party (PRM), Patriots Party, and United Diaspora Party remain definitive.

Additionally, the independent candidacies of Pîrvănescu Paula-Marinela, Gheorghe Vlad-Dan, Ştefănuţă Nicolae-Bogdănel, and Şoşoacă Dumitru-Silvestru are also definitive.

A total of 15 political formations and electoral alliances and 7 independent candidates initially registered for the European Parliament elections on June 9.

The candidacies submitted by the Free People's Party, New Romania Party, National Peasant Party Maniu-Mihalache, as well as those of the independent candidates Jurma Paul-Octavian, Mustăţea Ilie-Cătălin, and Mîndru Petru were rejected, according to Digi24.

(photo source: albertophotography | Dreamstime.com)