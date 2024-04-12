15 political parties and alliances and 7 independents in the running for European elections in Romania
A total of 15 political parties and alliances and 7 independent candidates have registered for the European Parliament elections on June 9, according to Romania’s Central Electoral Bureau, or BEC.
The Central Electoral Bureau noted that the period for submission and registration of candidacies for the European Parliament elections to be held on June 9, 2024, is now concluded. BEC also said that it will decide on the admission or rejection of the candidacies after completing all stages.
The parties that have entered the race for the European Parliament include, aside from the major ones, the Socialist Romania Alliance, the Free People's Party, the Patriots' Party, the New Romania Party, and the Maniu-Mihalache National Peasant Party.
According to BEC, the list of candidacies submitted and registered at BEC for the European Parliament elections on June 9, 2024, is as follows:
Political formations:
- PSD-PNL Electoral Alliance
- United Right Alliance (USR-PMP-Right Force)
- Socialist Romania Alliance
- AUR
- S.O.S. Romania Party
- Right Alternative Party
- United Diaspora Party
- Social Liberal Humanist Party
- Renew Romania's European Project Party (REPER)
- Free People's Party
- Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania
- Greater Romania Party
- New Romania Party
- Patriots' Party
- Maniu-Mihalache National Peasant Party
Independent candidates:
- Jurma Paul-Octavian
- Pîrvănescu Paula-Marinela
- Gheorghe Vlad-Dan
- Mustăţea Ilie-Cătălin
- Ștefănuță Nicolae-Bogdănel
- Mîndru Petru
- Șoșoacă Dumitru-Silvestru
The final deadline for the confirmation of candidacies is April 29, 2024.
(Photo source: Alberto Mihai | Dreamstime.com)