15 political parties and alliances and 7 independents in the running for European elections in Romania

A total of 15 political parties and alliances and 7 independent candidates have registered for the European Parliament elections on June 9, according to Romania’s Central Electoral Bureau, or BEC.

The Central Electoral Bureau noted that the period for submission and registration of candidacies for the European Parliament elections to be held on June 9, 2024, is now concluded. BEC also said that it will decide on the admission or rejection of the candidacies after completing all stages.

The parties that have entered the race for the European Parliament include, aside from the major ones, the Socialist Romania Alliance, the Free People's Party, the Patriots' Party, the New Romania Party, and the Maniu-Mihalache National Peasant Party.

According to BEC, the list of candidacies submitted and registered at BEC for the European Parliament elections on June 9, 2024, is as follows:

Political formations:

PSD-PNL Electoral Alliance

United Right Alliance (USR-PMP-Right Force)

Socialist Romania Alliance

AUR

S.O.S. Romania Party

Right Alternative Party

United Diaspora Party

Social Liberal Humanist Party

Renew Romania's European Project Party (REPER)

Free People's Party

Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania

Greater Romania Party

New Romania Party

Patriots' Party

Maniu-Mihalache National Peasant Party

Independent candidates:

Jurma Paul-Octavian

Pîrvănescu Paula-Marinela

Gheorghe Vlad-Dan

Mustăţea Ilie-Cătălin

Ștefănuță Nicolae-Bogdănel

Mîndru Petru

Șoșoacă Dumitru-Silvestru

The final deadline for the confirmation of candidacies is April 29, 2024.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alberto Mihai | Dreamstime.com)