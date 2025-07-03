Environment

Romania braces for fiery weekend as meteorologists issue Orange Code

03 July 2025

Romania’s National Meteorological Administration, or ANM, issued on Thursday, July 3, an Orange Code warning for heatwave and heightened thermal discomfort, valid Friday and Saturday, July 4-5, in more than half the country, including Bucharest.

The parts of Romania not covered by the Orange Code warning are under a Yellow Code for extremely hot weather.

According to meteorologists, between July 4 at 10:00 AM and July 5 at 10:00 AM, there will be an Orange Code for heatwave in areas of Banat, Crișana, Maramureș, Oltenia, most of Transylvania, and the western half of Muntenia. In these regions, the heatwave will intensify, and the temperature-humidity index (THI) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. Maximum temperatures will range between 37 and 40 degrees Celsius.

At night, temperatures will not drop below 20 degrees. 

Also, from Friday morning until Saturday at 10:00 AM, a Yellow Code for hot weather will be in effect in Moldova, Dobrogea, the eastern half of Muntenia, and eastern Transylvania, where maximum temperatures will range between 33 and 38 degrees. 

ANM notes that the heatwave goes on Saturday toward the southern half of the country, and on Sunday it will intensify again in all regions. 

On Thursday, July 3, between 12:00 PM and 9:00 PM, 15 counties in the western and southern parts of the country are under a Yellow Code warning for heatwave and thermal discomfort. The maximum temperature, rising compared to the previous day, will be 33–34 degrees Celsius.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Administratia Nationala de Meteorologie RA on Facebook)

