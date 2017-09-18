Romania, the fourth largest exporter of e-bicycles in the EU

Romania is the fourth largest exporter of electric bicycles in the European Union, after Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, according to a report released on Monday, September 18, by the European Union’s statistical office Eurostat.

Romania exported 82,000 e-bicycles in 2016, which represents 10% of the total EU exports of electric bicycles.

Germany ranked first with 240,000 e-bicycles exported last year (29% of all EU exports), followed by Belgium with 170,000 electric bicycles (20% of all exports), and the Netherlands with 100,000 bicycles (12% of the total exports). Romania and the Czech Republic came next.

At EU level, the export figures stood at 830,000 in 2016, up from 209,000 in 2012. The number of e-bicycle imports into the EU also went up in this period, from 550,000 in 2012 to almost 2 million in 2016.

Nine out of ten e-bicycles were exported to another EU Member State, according to Eurostat. Switzerland was the main destination for the e-bicycle exports to non-EU countries (31,500 e-bicycles were exported there in 2016, or 44% of total extra-EU exports of e-bicycles), followed by Japan (15,000), Australia and the United States (both 2,300), and China (1,200).

Data also shows that over half of the total EU imports of e-bicycles were destined to two EU Member States, Germany (560,000, or 28% of total EU imports of e-bicycles in 2016) and the Netherlands (520,000, 26%).

Irina Marica