22 °C
Bucharest
Sep 19, 05:14

Romania, the fourth largest exporter of e-bicycles in the EU

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

Romania is the fourth largest exporter of electric bicycles in the European Union, after Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, according to a report released on Monday, September 18, by the European Union’s statistical office Eurostat.

Romania exported 82,000 e-bicycles in 2016, which represents 10% of the total EU exports of electric bicycles.

Germany ranked first with 240,000 e-bicycles exported last year (29% of all EU exports), followed by Belgium with 170,000 electric bicycles (20% of all exports), and the Netherlands with 100,000 bicycles (12% of the total exports). Romania and the Czech Republic came next.

At EU level, the export figures stood at 830,000 in 2016, up from 209,000 in 2012. The number of e-bicycle imports into the EU also went up in this period, from 550,000 in 2012 to almost 2 million in 2016.

Nine out of ten e-bicycles were exported to another EU Member State, according to Eurostat. Switzerland was the main destination for the e-bicycle exports to non-EU countries (31,500 e-bicycles were exported there in 2016, or 44% of total extra-EU exports of e-bicycles), followed by Japan (15,000), Australia and the United States (both 2,300), and China (1,200).

Data also shows that over half of the total EU imports of e-bicycles were destined to two EU Member States, Germany (560,000, or 28% of total EU imports of e-bicycles in 2016) and the Netherlands (520,000, 26%).

Romanian company makes electric bicycles

Irina Marica, [email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list