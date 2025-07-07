For the fourth consecutive year, the Embassy of Romania in Washington, DC, organizes a series of events dedicated to the anniversary of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States of America between July 7–13.

Launched on July 11, 1997, on the occasion of US president Bill Clinton’s visit to Bucharest, the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States is today one of the fundamental pillars of Romania’s foreign policy. According to a law adopted by the Romanian Parliament in 2023, July 11 became the “Friendship Day between Romania and the United States of America.”

According to the Embassy, the anniversary events reflect the diversity of the dimensions of the Strategic Partnership and the long-standing friendship Romania shares with the United States.

"This week, in Washington, we celebrate the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States of America, an essential pillar of Romanian foreign policy and a guarantee of security, prosperity, and democracy in the region. The events we are organizing reflect the shared commitment to strengthening our bilateral relationship and to promoting the values that unite us," declared Andrei Muraru, Romania’s ambassador to Washington.

On Tuesday, July 8, the ambassador will participate in a working lunch with American companies and representatives of the federal government to promote Romania economically.

On Thursday, July 10, the embassy will organize the second edition of the annual reception marking the Friendship Day between Romania and the United States of America. The event will be attended by numerous representatives of the American Administration, the diplomatic corps accredited in Washington, the US Congress, the business environment, associations and American think tanks, as well as the Romanian community.

On Friday, July 11, a debate will take place on the future of the Romania-USA Strategic Partnership at the prestigious American think tank Heritage Foundation. The event will address the topics in the fields of security and defense, as well as the evolving cooperation in the sectors of energy, trade, and business, with an emphasis also placed on Romania’s role in the Black Sea region.

The week will conclude with the fourth edition of the largest Romanian festival in the United States, entitled “Romanian Weekend at The Wharf.” The American public and members of the Romanian-American community will enjoy folk dance performances and live concerts, traditional crafts demonstrations, interactive workshops, tourism presentations, exhibitions, and culinary and wine tastings, organized over three days, between July 11–13 on the famous Wharf esplanade in the American capital, in a very popular leisure area located on the banks of the Potomac River.

The embassy’s event program benefits from generous financial support, in the form of sponsorships, from major Romanian companies and banking institutions and will continue until the end of the year.

(Photo source: Liskonogaleksey | Dreamstime.com)