Romanian athletes win nine gold medals at 2019 European Rowing Under 23 Championships

Romanian athletes have won nine gold medals, one silver medal and two bronze medals in the finals of the 2019 European Rowing Under 23 Championships, which took place in Ioannina, Greece.

In the Women's Eight race, the Romanian team, made up of Mădălina Hegheş, Roxana Paraşcanu, Andrea-Ioana Budeanu, Raluca-Georgiana Dinulescu, Mădălina-Gabriela Caşu, Amalia Bereş, Maria-Magdalena Rusu, Roxana-Iuliana Anghel, and Victoria-Ştefania Petreanu, won the gold medal with a time of 6min22sec96/100, ahead of France and Germany.

The Women’s Four team, made up of Mădălina-Gabriela Caşu, Amalia Bereş, Maria-Magdalena Rusu, and Roxana-Iuliana Anghel, won the gold medal with a time of 6min45sec74/100, ahead of Croatia and Russia.

The Women's Quadruple Sculls team, with Larisa Elena Roşu, Elena Logofătu, Nicoleta Paşcanu, and Tabita Maftei, won the gold medal with a time of 6min35sec79/100, ahead of Poland and Switzerland.

In the Women's Coxed Four race, the Romanian team, made up of Ioana-Irina Acsinte, Dumitriţa Juncănariu, Andreea Popa, Georgiana-Simona Tătaru, and Victoria-Ştefania Petreanu, brought home another gold medal, after achieving a time of 7min03sec14/100, ahead of Belarus and Russia.

Furthermore, the Women's Double Sculls team, with Nicoleta-Ancuţa Bodnar and Simona Geanina Radiş, won the finals with a time of 6min57sec18/100, ahead of Bulgaria and Hungary.

At the same time, the Men’s Eight team, made up of Dumitru-Valentin Bucur, Ciprian Tudosă, Florin Ceobanu, Marian Cireaşă, Andrei Lungu, Denis Nichitean, Andrei-Alexandru Tănasă, Constantin-Cristi Hîrgău, and Adrian Munteanu, won the gold medal for a time of 5min40sec87/100, ahead of Ukraine and UK.

The Men’s Coaxed Four team, made up of Alexandru Chioşeaua, Alexandru-Laurenţiu Danciu, Alexandru Matinca, Ciprian Huc, Adrian Munteanu, won the finals with a time of 6min21sec29/100, as did the Men's Pair team, of Dumitru-Alexandru Ciobică and Florin-Sorin Lehaci, who won with a time of 6min31sec21/100.

Another gold medal went to the Men's Four team, made up of Mihăiţă-Vasile Ţigănescu, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Ştefan-Constantin Berariu and Cosmin Pascari, who finished with a time of 5min58sec79/100.

The Men's Quadruple Sculls team, made up of Florin-Bogdan Horodişteanu, Andrei-Sebastian Cornea, Sebastian-Constantin Cîrstea, and Cristian-Ionuţ Cojocaru, finished on the second place, and won a silver medal, with a time of 5min56sec05/100.

Meanwhile, Elena-Iuliana Mihai won a bronze medal in the Lightweight Women's Single Sculls race, while the Women’s Pair team of Adriana Ailincăi and Maria Tivodariu won another bronze medal.

