More medals for Romania at Euro Juniors: Swimmer Vlad Stancu wins gold, Bianca Costea claims silver

Romanian swimmers keep scoring victories at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Otopeni, bringing Romania to the podium once again on July 7 - the third day of the competition. While Vlad Stancu claimed gold in the 1500 m freestyle race, Bianca Costea won the 50 m freestyle silver.

After a fantastic duel between him and Poland's Krzysztof Chmielewski, Vlad Stancu finished the 1500 m freestyle race in a time of 15:05.47, claiming the first position and the gold medal. Turkey's Emir Batur Albayrak won the bronze.

"The race was planned and built according to our plans. I knew that if I could switch gears as expected, then I would win this race, though I didn't know how the others would react. I'm happy that I succeeded like this. It was amazing to compete here, in my hometown, in front of our fans, it was fantastic!" - Stancu said, quoted by Len.eu.

Earlier the same day, Bianca Costea ended the 50 m freestyle on the podium as well, winning the silver medal. She finished the race just behind Germany's Nina Sandrine Jazy, who claimed the gold.

Romania started the European Junior Swimming Championships with a gold medal in the men's 4x100 m freestyle relay event. Then, on the second day of the competition, swimming star David Popovici won the 200-meter freestyle race, and the mixed relay team won the silver medal in the 4x100 m freestyle relay event.

The European Junior Swimming Championships will end on July 10.

