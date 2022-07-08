Sports

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

More medals for Romania at Euro Juniors: Swimmer Vlad Stancu wins gold, Bianca Costea claims silver

08 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian swimmers keep scoring victories at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Otopeni, bringing Romania to the podium once again on July 7 - the third day of the competition. While Vlad Stancu claimed gold in the 1500 m freestyle race, Bianca Costea won the 50 m freestyle silver.

After a fantastic duel between him and Poland's Krzysztof Chmielewski, Vlad Stancu finished the 1500 m freestyle race in a time of 15:05.47, claiming the first position and the gold medal. Turkey's Emir Batur Albayrak won the bronze.

"The race was planned and built according to our plans. I knew that if I could switch gears as expected, then I would win this race, though I didn't know how the others would react. I'm happy that I succeeded like this. It was amazing to compete here, in my hometown, in front of our fans, it was fantastic!" - Stancu said, quoted by Len.eu.

Earlier the same day, Bianca Costea ended the 50 m freestyle on the podium as well, winning the silver medal. She finished the race just behind Germany's Nina Sandrine Jazy, who claimed the gold.

Romania started the European Junior Swimming Championships with a gold medal in the men's 4x100 m freestyle relay event. Then, on the second day of the competition, swimming star David Popovici won the 200-meter freestyle race, and the mixed relay team won the silver medal in the 4x100 m freestyle relay event.

The European Junior Swimming Championships will end on July 10.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Comitetul Olimpic si Sportiv Roman)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Normal
Sports

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

More medals for Romania at Euro Juniors: Swimmer Vlad Stancu wins gold, Bianca Costea claims silver

08 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian swimmers keep scoring victories at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Otopeni, bringing Romania to the podium once again on July 7 - the third day of the competition. While Vlad Stancu claimed gold in the 1500 m freestyle race, Bianca Costea won the 50 m freestyle silver.

After a fantastic duel between him and Poland's Krzysztof Chmielewski, Vlad Stancu finished the 1500 m freestyle race in a time of 15:05.47, claiming the first position and the gold medal. Turkey's Emir Batur Albayrak won the bronze.

"The race was planned and built according to our plans. I knew that if I could switch gears as expected, then I would win this race, though I didn't know how the others would react. I'm happy that I succeeded like this. It was amazing to compete here, in my hometown, in front of our fans, it was fantastic!" - Stancu said, quoted by Len.eu.

Earlier the same day, Bianca Costea ended the 50 m freestyle on the podium as well, winning the silver medal. She finished the race just behind Germany's Nina Sandrine Jazy, who claimed the gold.

Romania started the European Junior Swimming Championships with a gold medal in the men's 4x100 m freestyle relay event. Then, on the second day of the competition, swimming star David Popovici won the 200-meter freestyle race, and the mixed relay team won the silver medal in the 4x100 m freestyle relay event.

The European Junior Swimming Championships will end on July 10.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Comitetul Olimpic si Sportiv Roman)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 July 2022
Politics
Romania's ruling parties secretly spent millions on press coverage in 2021 and 2022
06 July 2022
Entertainment
HBO Max removes most of its Romanian content as part of international restructuring
30 June 2022
Social
Over 90% of public hospitals in Romania do not have abortion procedures, journalist says
30 June 2022
Business
Romanian pension fund manager hit by scandal as police starts fraud investigation
28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship