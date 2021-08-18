Romania listed among best European destinations for kids and families

Romania is one of the best 50 destinations for children and families in Europe, according to a list compiled by FatherMag.com.

In fact, two Romanian destinations were included in the “Top 50 Bucket List Destinations for Kids & Families in Europe.” The Therme Bucharest wellness centre came in at number 31 in the top, while the Dino Parc in Rasnov was ranked 47th.

“Therme Bucharest offers exotic scenery with spectacular indoor slides that makes it a perfect destination for the entire family. There are many water rides to try, and don’t forget the wave pool that kids of all ages will adore! For a relaxing time, you can try out the sandy beach and the outdoor pool. If you like a bit of pampering, there are also many saunas, SPAs, and massage treatments,” FatherMag.com writes.

Meanwhile, Dino Parc is presented as “one of the most fun adventure parks and outdoor museums in Europe."

“If your kids are fascinated by dinosaurs, this is the place to be. They will talk about nothing else for the whole year after visiting Dino Parc. They can see about 100 models of real-size dinosaurs while hiking and trekking through the park. Imagine their thrill! Especially when they come across the biggest flying dino. And the adventure is not over! There are many playgrounds, treehouses, adventure trails, laser labyrinths, and state-of-the-art cinemas. Do you think the fun is over now? Well, it’s not! Don’t miss out on all the virtual reality interactive areas and the erupting interactive volcano,” FatherMag.com said.

The famous Disneyland Paris tops the list, followed by the Europa Park in Germany, Efteling in the Netherlands, the Plitvice National Park in Croatia, and Gardaland in Italy. The top also includes destinations in Austria, Portugal, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Poland, or Sweden.

The complete list is available here.

To determine the top 50 bucket list destinations for kids and families in Europe, FatherMag has analyzed Google reviews for over 250 family-friendly vacation destinations. The ranking includes amusement parks, water parks, family-friendly thermal baths, zoos, aquariums, beaches and natural parks with an average score of at least 4.2 on Google.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Diana Coman/Dreamstime.com)