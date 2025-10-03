Romania joins European Coalition against Drugs led by France, Italy

President Nicuşor Dan announced that Romania has joined the initiative launched by French president Emmanuel Macron and Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni regarding a European Coalition against Drugs.

The initiative, launched during the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen on Thursday, October 2, is aimed at concretely strengthening cooperation within the EPC framework in fighting drug trafficking, including synthetic drugs, and in preventing and helping people recover from addiction.

"We, European leaders standing at the forefront of the fight against drugs, decide to launch the European Coalition Against Drugs, or ECAD. Together with the relevant international and European bodies, we will promote key initiatives to operationally and pragmatically address major drug-related challenges," the statement signed by European leaders says.

Signatory nations will apply the 'follow the money' principle to root out illegal drug trafficking, using Italy and France’s experience in the matter, according to an official press release.

In a post on Facebook, Romanian president Nicusor Dan argued that “drugs represent one of the main threats to the safety and health of European citizens. Our priority is to find common solutions to protect them. We urgently need a comprehensive approach at the European level to respond to this serious problem."

The Romanian president and other European leaders talked about the situation in the Republic of Moldova after the parliamentary elections, drugs, and Russian influence and disinformation.

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on Facebook)