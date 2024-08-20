Romania’s euro adoption remains in limbo, poll shows

The expectations for the country’s euro adoption expressed by analysts surveyed by CFA Society Romania range between 5 and 20 years, with an average of 11 years after filtering out the opinion of an analyst who expects Romania never to join the single currency area.

The wide range of expectations is consistent with the lack of a plan for the adoption of the euro and the current situation in which the country meets none of the required criteria.

Hotnews.ro reminds that the governor of the National Bank of Romania promised in 2019, when heard by the lawmakers for a new term, that Romania would join the euro area during his 2019-2024 term. But the major fiscal slippage and the high inflation prompted by the war in Ukraine compromised the governor’s plans.

Governor Mugur Isarescu is expected to get another term, but the lawmakers deferred the vote until after the parliamentary elections this winter.

