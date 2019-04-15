Romania earmarked provisionally EUR 30.6 bln under next EU budget

The budget proposed for the Cohesion Policy in Romania in the 2021-2027 financial exercise is EUR 30.6 billion, EU funds minister Rovana Plumb said in a press conference on April 12 occasioned by the informal meeting of the ministers managing the European funds in the European Union (EU), organized in Bucharest.

Romania should get EUR 8.3 billion from the European Social Fund, EUR 17.3 billion from the European Regional Development Fund, EUR 4.5 billion cohesion funds, and EUR 392 million for territorial cooperation, local Agerpres reported. Rovana Plumb said that a decision on the EU budget could be made in October.

“By the end of Romania's mandate, we will be able to adopt the position of the 28 member states on 25 June this year at the General Affairs Council of Cohesion that will take place in Luxembourg. Having a formal agreement over this is needed for the continuation of negotiations with the future of the European Parliament,” said the minister of European Funds.

(Photo source: Facebook / Rovana Plumb)