Romania expects EUR 12 bln disbursements from the EU this year

Romania expects to be disbursed EUR 12 bln (4.3% of the year’s GDP) by the European Union (EU) under the Resilience Facility and the Multiannual Financial Framework this year, according to the Government’s spokesperson Dan Carbunaru citing estimates of the Ministry of Finance.

Notably, however, part of the money disbursed under the Resilience Facility are loans - in contrast to the transfers under the Multiannual Financial Framework and the grants under the Resilience Facility.

The EUR 12 bln received this year will be triple the EUR 3.5 bln disbursed last year, before the launch of the Resilience Facility.

The first tranche under the Resilience Facility, EUR 2.6 bln, will be used for projects such as the 319-km A7 motorway Ploiesti-Siret, the modernization of over 100 nurseries and the digitization of universities, Carbunaru also said, according to News.ro.

Cogeneration projects managed by the Ministry of Energy and hydrogen production at the same ministry will also be financed under the Resilience Facility this year.

The first tranche, expected within a couple of weeks, will bring the year-to-date disbursements to EUR 10 bln.

Three sectors of the A7 motorway, requiring EUR 1.5 bln of investments of the total cost estimated at EUR 4 bln, were already contracted. The motorway will be fully financed from the EUR 3.8 bln pre-financing already received by Romania, and the first tranche expected in a couple of weeks, Dan Carbunaru explained.

