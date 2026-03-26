Romania to reallocate EUR 2.8 billion in EU funds as part of Cohesion Policy revision

Romania is set to reallocate over EUR 2.8 billion from European funds to four of the EU’s new priorities, as part of the revision of the Cohesion Policy for the 2021–2027 period, according to European Commission Vice-President Roxana Mînzatu.

According to the official, an important part of this reallocation of funds, namely approximately EUR 456 million, is supported by the European Social Fund Plus, which she manages at the level of the European Commission.

“Romania is reallocating over EUR 2.8 billion from European funds to 4 of the 5 new European priorities, within the process of revising the Cohesion Policy from the 2021–2027 multiannual budget: Competitiveness and strategic technologies (EUR 1.53 billion), Defense and crisis preparedness (EUR 904 million), Housing (EUR 208 million), and Water infrastructure (EUR 200 million),” the European commissioner wrote on Facebook.

The money will go to projects in digitalization, health, industry, and economic transition, including for the modernization of agriculture. They will also be used for training in areas such as digital technologies, health, cybersecurity, defense, civil preparedness, and even defense.

Another set of funds will go to military mobility, including the construction of highways, as well as for strengthening production capacities in the defense sector. When it comes to water, the European money will go toward the expansion and modernization of essential water infrastructure, so that more communities have easy access to this basic necessity.

Finally, when it comes to social and affordable housing, the money will ensure the construction or development of social housing, including through regional programs and through the Just Transition Fund.

“Almost EUR 34 billion was reallocated to five new key European priorities in 25 out of 27 EU member states. Of this amount, EUR 3.3 billion was reallocated within the European Social Fund Plus, which I coordinate. Romania, with a reallocation of EUR 2.83 billion, is one of the states that allocated the most money for these new strategic European needs, being in the top 5,” explained Roxana Mînzatu.

Poland redistributed EUR 8 billion, Italy moved EUR 7 billion, and Spain moved EUR 3.2 billion, followed by Romania and Portugal.

“This reallocation demonstrates that the EU’s Cohesion Policy is extremely relevant for responding to new European priorities while maintaining its fundamental objective: reducing development gaps between regions and member states,” the European commissioner argued.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Roxana Minzatu on Facebook)