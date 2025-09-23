Romanian minister of environment under attack from opposition

The leading opposition party in Romania, the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), filed a simple motion against the minister of environment, Diana Buzoianu (Save Romania Union, USR), accusing her of blocking the development of several hydropower projects, initiated during the communist regime and reconsidered by Hidroelectrica these days. Minister Buzoianu claimed that the procedures are followed by the law.

The motion was presented by AUR on September 22 in the Chamber of Deputies, where a vote will take place on September 24, Digi24 reported.

Politically-wise, the motion is unlikely to pass as the Social Democrats (PSD), who have constantly criticised the USR ministers and particularly some statements of minister Buzoianu, assured that they would not side with “populist” actions of the opposition party AUR.

The scandal was prompted by comments of Diana Buzoianu arguing against the development of the small-sized hydropower plants in question. USR’s position on environmental matters is positive, in favour of the protection of the natural areas.

PSD MP Adrian Caciu, in a talk on this matter at B1 TV, admitted that this may be a point of disagreement between the two parties, namely the balance between economic development and environmental protection. But he assured PSD would not side with AUR’s motion.

Specifically, minister Buzoianu stated that the output of the four hydropower plants in question could be covered easily with a PV park with storage capacity at much lower economic costs. She also argued for changing the procedures for obtaining the environmental permits, in general, by appointing independent consultants instead of the consultants hired by the very recipients of the permits.

(Photo source: Facebook/Diana Buzoianu)