Romania's Environmental Guard to use drones to monitor air quality, pollution

Romania's National Environmental Guard will receive this year 46 drones with sensors and equipment specific to inspection and control activities, the Ministry of Environment announced. In this way, the authorities aim to improve the accuracy of air quality data and the ability to respond to pollution episodes.

The drones will be delivered in four tranches by the end of the year. The project has a total value of over RON 57 million and is mostly covered with European funds.

"We are running this project financed by POIM, and today we signed the contract to purchase the 46 airborne systems equipped with sensors and equipment specific to the inspection and control activity. They will provide timely information from various events with an environmental impact and will become an essential tool in the daily activity of environmental agents," said environment minister Barna Tánczos.

According to the ministry’s press release, the project covers the purchase of integrated mobile air quality monitoring systems (21 fully equipped auto-laboratories to be used by the Environmental Protection Agencies in the country) and the acquisition of 46 drones equipped with sensors and equipment specific to the inspection and control activity (which will be operated by Environmental Guard Commissariats at county level).

In addition, it also provides for the development of an online platform for the drones' management, which will also include data from the National Air Quality Monitoring Network, independent air quality monitoring networks, and satellite data.

