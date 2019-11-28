Romania Insider
Romania lags in CEE area in terms of entertainment spending
28 November 2019
Romanians spend an average of EUR 8.7 per month for cultural and recreational activities, the 8th largest amount out of 13 Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries, according to a study by real estate consultancy firm Colliers International.

The Czechs top the ranking, spending on average EUR 38.2 for such activities. Latvians come next (EUR 35.6), followed by Slovaks (EUR 22.5 ) and Poles (EUR 17.9).

While boasting a large number of cinemas, gyms and playgrounds for children, Romania has a very small number of general entertainment centers.

The entertainment segment has grown massively in recent years in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

“There are two explanations for this relatively small average spending for recreation and culture in Romania: Romania has the second lowest urbanization rate in the European Union (54% of Romanians live in the city versus 80% in Western Europe) and the average includes some from the most developed cities in this area of​ Europe - Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca - along with some of the poorest in the EU. In other words, the difference between Bucharest and Warsaw or Budapest is significantly smaller than these figures suggest," said Silviu Pop, Head of Research at Colliers International Romania.

A third explanation is included in the Colliers report: the relatively low prices, in line with the wages.

(Photo: Pixabay)

40