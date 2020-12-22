Profile picture for user iuliane
Business

Engie takes over 9.3MW PV park in central Romania

22 December 2020
Engie Romania has completed the acquisition of a photovoltaic (PV) park with a total capacity of 9.3 MW, located in the village of Cristuru Secuiesc in Harghita County, according to a company statement.

The park consists of two farms and is part of Ever Solar SA, a subsidiary owned by German photovoltaic park developer Soventix and Alpin Solar, co-owner and developer.

The photovoltaic farms were put into operation in 2015, producing so far about 55 GWh, the equivalent of annual electricity consumption for about 34,000 households.

The acquisition is in line with the Engie Romania strategy, focused on developing renewable energies that have a crucial role in the energy transition. 

"This acquisition marks a new stage in achieving the goal of becoming, by 2030, a major investor in the field of renewable energy in Romania and thus contribute to the group's ambition to be the leader of the energy transition. Locally, our goal is to occupy a leading position in the segment of centralized renewable energy and to provide green energy to our customers, individuals or legal entities," said Eric Stab, President and CEO of Engie Romania.

Engie Romania currently operates 110 MW of renewable energy in wind and photovoltaic capacities. Before this acquisition, Engie Romania was present in the field of renewable energy by operating two wind farms, with an installed capacity of about 100 MW, located in the counties of Braila and Galati.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

