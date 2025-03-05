Energy

Romanian energy minister talks PNRR amendments and slower decarbonisation in Brussels

05 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's minister of energy, Sebastian Burduja, is paying a visit to Brussels accompanied by the head of energy group CE Oltenia (CEO) to discuss amendments to the national implementation of the Resilience Facility (PNRR) and a prolonged phasing-off calendar for the coal-fired power plant operated by CEO.

"Coal was the resource that saved us in the difficult episodes during recent years and remains a reliable resource. We must have the necessary time to ensure a balanced transition without economic and social shocks. The country's energy security and jobs are at stake," the minister of energy argued, as reported by Economedia.ro.

Based on the commitments currently in force, Romania should close lignite-fired energy production capacities by the end of 2026 with a cumulative installed capacity of 2,085 MW.

CEO's investments in new production units, representing 2 natural gas power plants of 1,325 MW in total and 8 photovoltaic parks totaling 690 MW, to which is added the refurbishment of a 10 MW hydroelectric power plant, are behind schedule.

However, the CEO's latest estimates show that gas-fired power plants could only be put into operation in March and July 2028, and photovoltaic parks - in June and November 2026.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Energy

Romanian energy minister talks PNRR amendments and slower decarbonisation in Brussels

05 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's minister of energy, Sebastian Burduja, is paying a visit to Brussels accompanied by the head of energy group CE Oltenia (CEO) to discuss amendments to the national implementation of the Resilience Facility (PNRR) and a prolonged phasing-off calendar for the coal-fired power plant operated by CEO.

"Coal was the resource that saved us in the difficult episodes during recent years and remains a reliable resource. We must have the necessary time to ensure a balanced transition without economic and social shocks. The country's energy security and jobs are at stake," the minister of energy argued, as reported by Economedia.ro.

Based on the commitments currently in force, Romania should close lignite-fired energy production capacities by the end of 2026 with a cumulative installed capacity of 2,085 MW.

CEO's investments in new production units, representing 2 natural gas power plants of 1,325 MW in total and 8 photovoltaic parks totaling 690 MW, to which is added the refurbishment of a 10 MW hydroelectric power plant, are behind schedule.

However, the CEO's latest estimates show that gas-fired power plants could only be put into operation in March and July 2028, and photovoltaic parks - in June and November 2026.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 March 2025
Society
Romanian activist starts fundraiser for Ukraine after US halts aid
05 March 2025
Tech
DNSC: Orange security breach impacted institutions, companies across Romania
05 March 2025
Politics
Russia defends Romanian far-right politician Calin Georgescu
05 March 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's FMCG distribution group Aquila continues regional expansion with takeover in Hungary
05 March 2025
Business
Steel group Liberty puts Romanian subsidiary under pre-insolvency procedures amid US tariffs
05 March 2025
Justice
Tate brothers face new investigation in Florida after leaving Romania
04 March 2025
Society
82% of residents believe Bucharest is not ready for an earthquake, study says
04 March 2025
Justice
Tate brothers “have every interest in returning to Romania,” justice minister says