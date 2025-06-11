Romania secured over EUR 900 mln through EEA & Norway Grants since 2007

Since 2007, Romania has attracted more than EUR 900 million in non-reimbursable funding through the EEA and Norway Grants, provided by Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. The funds have supported efforts to reduce economic and social disparities while strengthening bilateral relations.

The most recent programming period alone brought in approximately EUR 500 million, backing hundreds of projects across key development sectors, according to the Romanian Ministry of Investments and European Projects.

“Romania has so far benefited from over EUR 900 million in funding through the EEA & Norway Grants. These funds have supported projects that built bridges between people, institutions, and communities, turning ideas into meaningful results. The interventions covered a wide range of areas: education, research, renewable energy and environmental protection, support for vulnerable groups, as well as initiatives that strengthened the rule of law, improved administrative capacity, and supported civil society organizations,” said minister Marcel Boloș.

In recent discussions with donor countries, Romanian officials reaffirmed their commitment to efficient implementation of future funding. Bilateral cooperation will remain a central element, with a focus on aligning grant-based interventions with Romania’s national priorities and other EU funding instruments, including the Cohesion Policy and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The latest assessment of results highlighted achievements in three key areas: green development, competitiveness, and social inclusion.

On the environmental segment, projects helped increase renewable energy output by 128 MWh annually, cut 672 tons of CO2 emissions, restore 46 peatland habitats, close five landfills, and draft 14 municipal climate adaptation plans. In education and innovation, over 2,000 professionals received support, more than 1,000 researchers were funded, and 524 SMEs received financing.

Romania also developed 36 new products or technologies and trained more than 900 justice professionals in combating organized crime and corruption. A further 7,400 specialists were trained in addressing discrimination against Roma victims, while 84 child-friendly courtrooms were created.

In health and social care, more than 30,000 women were reached through cervical cancer screening awareness campaigns, with thousands of screenings carried out in rural and disadvantaged areas. Six community mental health centers provided support to 2,470 children, while over 2,200 cardiac patients received ongoing treatment.

The penitentiary system also saw progress, with over 600 inmates trained in trades, 46 prisons equipped with new gear, and six facilities built or upgraded to support rehabilitation and reintegration.

