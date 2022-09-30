Politics

Romanian minister of education resigns amid plagiarism allegations

30 September 2022
Several hours before a decisive meeting with prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, the Romanian minister of education Sorin Cimpeanu - under fire for alleged plagiarism - decided to resign. “I decided, on my own, to resign,” he stressed.

His appointment in the cabinet of Florin Citu in December 2020 prompted protests from civic organisations for his previous actions as a minister in the cabinet of Victor Ponta (Social Democrat) in favour of those accused of plagiarism. President Klaus Iohannis, who made out of the “Educated Romania” program his main political goal during the two-mandate term in office, backed Cimpeanu, however, until his resignation. With evidence of plagiarism surfacing in the media, he turned into a liability, though, for the President’s goals.

According to News.ro, the President’s adviser, Ligia Deca, is reportedly on the shortlist for replacing Cimpeanu. Research minister Sebastian Burduja will serve as acting minister of education until a new appointment.

In his farewell words, minister Cimpanu stressed his main achievement - the draft “Educated Romania” law, which has been under constant criticism from experts from its publication for the lack of vision and pragmatism.

Notably, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is also under fire for plagiarism.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

1

