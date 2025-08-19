Romania Education Alliance study: Over 65% of students in the private system, admitted to elite international universities

News from Companies

More than 65% of 12th grade graduates from private schools with a dual curriculum in Romania (Class of 2024–2025) have been admitted to prestigious international universities in Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States, according to a study conducted by the Romania Education Alliance (REA) – the first national network bringing together high-performing private schools. The other 35% of graduates chose to continue their studies at leading higher education institutions in Romania.

“This year’s results show that private schools in Romania provide solid and pragmatic education, preparing students who can perform at the highest level anywhere in the world. These are young people who not only achieve excellent exam results but also succeed in gaining admission and merit-based scholarships at renowned international universities, competing directly with peers from all over the globe. This is the outcome of a modern educational model built on a dual and bilingual curriculum, focused on nationally and internationally accredited study programs of high academic and practical complexity. In addition, access to individual counseling, emphasis on personal development, and the consistent support of the entire school community all contribute to this consolidated success,” said Anca Macovei Vlăsceanu, Founder of Mark Twain International School & CEO of Romania Education Alliance.

The United Kingdom, still a top choice despite post-Brexit barriers

Although Brexit has brought significant tuition increases and restricted access to public funding for European students, the UK and Ireland remain key academic destinations for Romanian graduates. In 2025, students were admitted to institutions such as University of Westminster – School of Architecture & Cities, London (Architecture/Urban Design, ranked #1 in the UK for student academic satisfaction), University of Northampton (UK leader in Neurological/Psychiatric Nursing), and University of Galway, Ireland (Genetics/Genomics/Marine Sciences – #1 in Ireland for sustainability and ranked among the top 2% worldwide).

The Netherlands is rising in popularity

The Netherlands ranks second, with 45% of all international offers received. The Dutch education system is increasingly attractive to Romanian students thanks to well-structured, practice-oriented programs offered in English, competitive tuition fees, and openness to international students.

Graduates were admitted to top Dutch universities such as Eindhoven University of Technology, University of Groningen, Tilburg University, Delft University of Technology, Vrije University Amsterdam, and Hague University of Applied Sciences. Chosen fields align with global labor market trends and include electrical and chemical engineering, psychology, neuroscience, biomedical sciences, applied computer science, and international business.

The United States remains a magnet for elites

The United States ranks third, accounting for 12% of international offers. Despite financial and social challenges in the American academic landscape, US universities continue to exert a strong appeal. The dynamism of programs, access to research resources, and international alumni networks provide a unique environment for professional and personal growth.

In 2025, graduates received offers from Ivy League universities such as University of Pennsylvania (Psychology, ranked among the global top 10), continuing the tradition of previous classes admitted to prestigious US institutions such as UCLA, Berklee College of Music, Stanford, and University of Michigan Ann Arbor, in fields such as business administration, music composition and sound engineering, and competitive sports.

Alternative European destinations

Alongside these established destinations, the 2025 graduates also enrolled at universities in Italy, such as Bocconi University Milan (Economics/Finance – ranked top 5 in Europe), and in Spain, such as Carlos III University Madrid (Business Management – a European leader in the field), attracted by the value-for-money programs and professional integration opportunities in an increasingly interconnected Europe. At the same time, Switzerland remains a constant choice, with an offer this year from Cesar Ritz College (ranked top 5 worldwide), renowned for its reputation in tourism and hospitality, as the country hosts some of the most prestigious schools in this field.

In recent years, the most sought-after fields of study have included entrepreneurship and business administration, international finance and economics, medical sciences and neuroscience, applied engineering (civil, industrial, electrical, chemical), as well as social sciences with global applicability – including diplomacy, international law, and leadership. This distribution reflects a balance between students’ personal interests, labor market demands, and the younger generation’s desire to make a real impact in society.

Founded in 2024 by education entrepreneurs Anca and Dan Macovei Vlăsceanu, in partnership with investment and development fund Morphosis Capital as majority shareholder, the Romania Education Alliance (REA) operates as a platform for scaling, investment, and operational development of high-performing private schools. Between 2025 and 2028, REA aims to expand its presence in cities such as Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Timișoara, Brașov, Sibiu, and Constanța. The network seeks partnerships with successful private schools eager to benefit from know-how, resources, and capital to accelerate growth and align with international educational standards.

About Romania Education Alliance (REA)

Romania Education Alliance (REA) is the first national educational platform bringing together top private schools from Romania’s major urban and university centers. With an investment plan of over €20 million in the coming years, REA acts as a catalyst for transforming private education into a system competitive both nationally and internationally. The alliance addresses school founders and education entrepreneurs seeking to expand their campuses, improve educational quality, and become part of a collaborative network based on excellence. REA members benefit from access to development funding, operational know-how, state-of-the-art educational resources, international best practices, and continuous professional training for teachers.

