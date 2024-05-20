Romania’s e-commerce market up 10% y/y to EUR 7 bln in 2023

The value of goods purchased by Romanian customers from local and foreign online stores increased by 10% y/y to EUR 7 billion in 2023, according to the estimates of GPeC, ARMO, and the main players in the sector quoted by Profit.ro.

This amount does not include the online purchase of services, utility bills, digital content or plane tickets, vacations and trips, hotel reservations, tickets to shows or various events. If we were to add these as well, the total value would exceed EUR 10 billion, according to a press release from the Romanian Association of Online Stores (ARMO).

Andrei Radu, GPeC CEO & Founder, estimates that the market may double in volume over the next ten years.

He underlined that 68% of Internet users have made an online purchase at least once in 2023, which shows a growing appetite for e-commerce and an increasing degree of adoption of this convenient method of shopping.

