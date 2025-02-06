Finance

E-commerce reaches 3.32% of Romania’s GDP in 2024, still below EU average

06 February 2025

Romania's e-commerce sector accounted for 3.32% of the country's GDP in 2024, showing steady growth but still trailing behind the European average of around 5%, according to data from the Bulgarian eCommerce Association. 

In Central and Eastern Europe, Greece leads the region with e-commerce contributing 7.87% to its GDP, while Bulgaria lags behind with just 2.34%.

Despite being below the EU average, Romania is closing the gap faster than some of its neighbors.

"While e-commerce's contribution to GDP remains stable at around 5% across Europe, we see significant room for growth in Bulgaria, a faster recovery in Romania, and above-average development in Greece," said Nikola Ilchev, founder of the Balkan eCommerce Summit.

More insights into regional e-commerce trends, including traffic, sales, and consumer behavior, will be presented at the Balkan eCommerce Summit in Sofia on April 29-30. The event will bring together top companies from marketing and logistics, payment services, banks, and leaders from the FinTech industry, along with SaaS and AI solutions, in a large-scale exhibition featuring over 200 companies.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)

