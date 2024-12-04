Romania drawn in Group A alongside Slovakia, Spain and Italy for 2025 EURO Under-21 finals

The draw for the EURO Under-21 final tournament, set to take place in Slovakia from June 11 to 28, was held Tuesday, December 3, in Bratislava. Romania has been placed in Group A alongside host nation Slovakia, Spain, and Italy.

The draw split hosts Slovakia and the 15 qualifiers into four groups of four for the finals. They are:

Group A: Slovakia (hosts), Spain, Italy, Romania

Group B: Czechia, England (holders), Germany, Slovenia

Group C: Portugal, France, Poland, Georgia

Group D: Finland, Netherlands, Ukraine, Denmark

According to the Romanian Football Federation (FRF), Romania will play against Italy on June 11, against Spain on June 14, and against Slovakia on June 17.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

This marks Romania's fourth consecutive and fifth overall appearance at the EURO U21 finals. The team's debut was in 1998 when Romania hosted the tournament.

