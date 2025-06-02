Macro

Romania downgrades GDP growth projection and postpones hope for industrial recovery

02 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's state forecasting body, CNP, has revised its projection for this year's economic growth from 2.5% included in the 2025 budget planning to 1.4% under the Spring Forecast. 

Even under the revised forecast, the country's economy would gain momentum compared to the slim 0.8% advance in 2024.

The economic growth is expected to strengthen to 2.4% (3.0% under the previous forecast) in 2026 and at similar rates in the following years.

Industrial production is expected to contract by 1.5% this year under the revised forecast, compared to a 0.4% y/y advance under the previous forecast issued in December. In value added terms, the industry will contract by 1.3% this year, under the revised forecast.

The sectors of agriculture and construction are expected to reverse the negative dynamics seen last year (-3.9% and -2.9% respectively), with annual growth rates of +5.0% and +3.8% (in value added terms). They will contribute 0.2 percentage points and 0.3 percentage points, respectively.

However, the strongest contribution to Romania's economic growth this year comes from the services sector (+1 percentage points), following a 1.9% year-over-year advance in the value added generated.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Antonyesse/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania downgrades GDP growth projection and postpones hope for industrial recovery

02 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's state forecasting body, CNP, has revised its projection for this year's economic growth from 2.5% included in the 2025 budget planning to 1.4% under the Spring Forecast. 

Even under the revised forecast, the country's economy would gain momentum compared to the slim 0.8% advance in 2024.

The economic growth is expected to strengthen to 2.4% (3.0% under the previous forecast) in 2026 and at similar rates in the following years.

Industrial production is expected to contract by 1.5% this year under the revised forecast, compared to a 0.4% y/y advance under the previous forecast issued in December. In value added terms, the industry will contract by 1.3% this year, under the revised forecast.

The sectors of agriculture and construction are expected to reverse the negative dynamics seen last year (-3.9% and -2.9% respectively), with annual growth rates of +5.0% and +3.8% (in value added terms). They will contribute 0.2 percentage points and 0.3 percentage points, respectively.

However, the strongest contribution to Romania's economic growth this year comes from the services sector (+1 percentage points), following a 1.9% year-over-year advance in the value added generated.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Antonyesse/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 June 2025
Politics
President Nicușor Dan leads political trust survey in Romania, followed by Ilie Bolojan and George Simion
02 June 2025
Transport
Western Romania: Oradea metropolitan tram-train network receives go-ahead
02 June 2025
Events
Romania’s Untold partners with Neuroatipic Foundation to launch sensory space for neurodivergent festivalgoers
02 June 2025
Macro
Romania risks losing over 40% of Resilience Facility money
02 June 2025
Macro
Romania downgrades GDP growth projection and postpones hope for industrial recovery
02 June 2025
Society
Dozens evacuated as flooding sparks collapse fears at Romania’s Praid Salt Mine
30 May 2025
Finance
EC approves EUR 1.27 bln Resilience Facility payment to Romania, withholds EUR 870 mln
30 May 2025
Transport
Strabag delivers EUR 40 mln, 644-meter-long Transilvania Bridge in Romania’s Satu Mare