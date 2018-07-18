Romania’s digital library project gets EUR 11 million financing

The project of Romania’s digital library has a budget of RON 53.2 million (EUR 11.4) and is financed through the Competitiveness Operational Program, the Culture Ministry announced.

The digital library project entails the digitization of the cultural patrimony so as “the national cultural heritage can be kept, promoted and transmitted to future generations.” Some 550,000 cultural resource items will be included in the library.

The project, set to be implemented in 36 months, will be carried out by the ministry’s Project Management Unit (UMP). Twenty-nine institutions in Romania will be involved, among them 19 museums, 5 libraries, the National Film Archive, the public television and radio, and the National Patrimony Institute (INP).

Another project announced by the Culture Ministry concerns the local historical monuments. It will have a total value of almost RON 3 million (EUR 643,000) and will be financed through the Administrative Capacity Operational Program. It entails the drafting of a Cultural Patrimony Code and of a national strategy for the protection of historical monuments. It will be implemented by UMP in a partnership with the INP.

