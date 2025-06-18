Romanian College of Physicians currently developing legislative proposal for end-of-life care

A new legislative proposal is currently being developed regarding end-of-life care, according to doctor Cătălina Poiană, president of the Romanian College of Physicians. It would be a first for the Romanian medical system.

Dr. Poiană specified that the document has been worked on by representatives of the Romanian Society of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care (SRATI), especially Professor Șerban Bubenek, as well as representatives from the College and the Ombudsman. The project will be finalized in the coming weeks, after which it will enter an extensive debate involving representatives from civil society, religious denominations, patient associations, and the media.

“We still do not have any proper legislation on palliative care in Romania, nor clear regulations on the procedures to follow when there are no longer therapeutic options for a patient. At the moment, there are some procedures in Romania, but they are outdated and incomplete,” the doctor told News.ro.

Several models already in place in other countries regarding end-of-life care have been taken into consideration by those working on this project. These, however, must be adapted to Romanian legislative regulations and the specificities of the medical system, said dr. Poiană.

“We need to integrate viable proposals and, once consensus is reached, send the proposal to policymakers. Unfortunately, we can only submit recommendations, but without political action nothing can be implemented. Here, I see a critical point: political decision-makers must understand the importance of this moment and act accordingly,” the doctor emphasized.

She also added that the current malpractice law only benefits insurance companies. “This law must be revised to provide a clear legal framework for practicing medicine and, even more, must serve both patient expectations and the professional safety of doctors. Only when all these vital changes are made will we be able to ensure a safe working environment, protect the professional integrity of our doctors, and uphold patient rights,” she concluded.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sandor Kacso | Dreamstime.com)