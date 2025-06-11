Romania bests Cyprus in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Romania’s national football team defeated Cyprus 2 – 0 in the fourth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday, June 10, in Bucharest.

The goals were scored by Florin Tănase (minute 43) and Dennis Man (minute 45+2). With an assist and a goal, Dennis Man was the best player on the field.

Over 45,000 fans were present on National Arena to see the Romanian team dominate the game from start to finish. The team from Cyprus had several chances to score towards the end of the match, but goalkeeper Horațiu Moldovan blocked the shots, according to GSP.ro.

After four matches, Romania has 6 points and two victories, namely the one against Cyprus and another one, 5-1 against San Marino, and two losses, 0-1 against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and 1-2 against Austria.

In the group, Romania is tied with Austria, each with 6 points. The latter, however, only played two matches, winning both. Bosnia and Herzegovina is the group leader with 9 points. Cyprus has 3 points, and San Marino is at the bottom with 0 points.

The group winner will move on directly to the 2026 World Cup, while the second-placed team will face other teams in the play-offs.

(Photo source: Echipa națională de fotbal a României on Facebook)