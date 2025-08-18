Macro

Romania’s CA deficit narrows by 39% y/y in June, gap in rolling 12 months drops to 8.9% of GDP

18 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The current account (CA) deficit contracted by 39% y/y to EUR 1.9 billion in June, driven by a 7.9% smaller deficit in the trade in goods (EUR 2.5 billion), according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The CA gap in rolling 12 months decreased to EUR 31.8 billion in June from nearly EUR 33.0 billion in May, but it is still up 31% y/y.

The CA deficit to GDP edged down to 8.9% in 12 months to June (based on the latest 12-month nominal GDP, as of March 2025), from above 9% in March-May but still above the 7.4% ratio calculated for June 2024.

The net flow of FDI to Romania also improved in June, when it more than tripled compared to June 2024 to over EUR 1 billion. However, out of this, only EUR 15 million was new equity capital, while most of it (EUR 734 million) was loans extended by parent groups to local subsidiaries (FDI companies). 

In 12 months to June, the net flow of FDI to Romania contracted by 6.4% y/y to just over EUR 6 billion (it plunged to under EUR 5 billion as of February). Out of this, however, only EUR 1 billion (-48% y/y) was new equity capital, half of it (EUR 3 billion, -21% y/y) was reinvested earnings, and EUR 2 billion (+125% y/y) was loans extended by foreign parent groups.  

The volume of profits generated by FDI companies in Romania during the 12 months to June (when the stock of FDI reached EUR 120 billion) edged down by 6.6% y/y but remained robust at EUR 11.0 billion.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania’s CA deficit narrows by 39% y/y in June, gap in rolling 12 months drops to 8.9% of GDP

18 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The current account (CA) deficit contracted by 39% y/y to EUR 1.9 billion in June, driven by a 7.9% smaller deficit in the trade in goods (EUR 2.5 billion), according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The CA gap in rolling 12 months decreased to EUR 31.8 billion in June from nearly EUR 33.0 billion in May, but it is still up 31% y/y.

The CA deficit to GDP edged down to 8.9% in 12 months to June (based on the latest 12-month nominal GDP, as of March 2025), from above 9% in March-May but still above the 7.4% ratio calculated for June 2024.

The net flow of FDI to Romania also improved in June, when it more than tripled compared to June 2024 to over EUR 1 billion. However, out of this, only EUR 15 million was new equity capital, while most of it (EUR 734 million) was loans extended by parent groups to local subsidiaries (FDI companies). 

In 12 months to June, the net flow of FDI to Romania contracted by 6.4% y/y to just over EUR 6 billion (it plunged to under EUR 5 billion as of February). Out of this, however, only EUR 1 billion (-48% y/y) was new equity capital, half of it (EUR 3 billion, -21% y/y) was reinvested earnings, and EUR 2 billion (+125% y/y) was loans extended by foreign parent groups.  

The volume of profits generated by FDI companies in Romania during the 12 months to June (when the stock of FDI reached EUR 120 billion) edged down by 6.6% y/y but remained robust at EUR 11.0 billion.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 August 2025
Politics
Romanian president calls for strong security guarantees for Ukraine, immediate return of abducted children
19 August 2025
Energy
Romania to establish Cybersecurity Incident Response Center in Energy
19 August 2025
Politics
Romanian president visits Roșia Montană mountain town, famous due to anti-mining protests
19 August 2025
Transport
Drilling for first subway tunnel segment to Bucharest’s Otopeni Airport complete
19 August 2025
Environment
RetuRO pilot in Bucharest parks allows people to leave bottles for others to reclaim deposit
19 August 2025
M&A
UniCredit completes merger with Alpha Bank Romania
19 August 2025
M&A
Romanian retailer Annabella marks major expansion with 87 stores taken over from Mega Image
19 August 2025
M&A
Romania’s government reportedly bans sale of E.ON’s local utility subsidiary to Hungarian MVM