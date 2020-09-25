Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 08:09
Business
Romania’s currency keeps sliding to new lows
25 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's currency weakened by another 0.17% versus the euro, and the official exchange rate crossed the benchmark of RON 4.87 RON to EUR. This comes after another 0.1% depreciation in the first day after the Parliament decided to keep the 40% pension hike.

More bad news came on Thursday when the Constitutional Court upheld the law that doubles child allowances on the spot - and not gradually, as planned by the Executive. The move puts additional pressure on the public budget and makes analysts consider the option of a similar decision of the Court in the case of the pension hike. The confidence in the Government's ability to prevent such a scenario is likely to diminish as the case is judged in legal terms - rather than economic terms.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Raiffeisen Bank head economist Ionut Dumitru, former head of the Fiscal Council, stresses that the 40% pension hike is critical for the exchange rate's dynamics. If the increase is avoided somehow, "the local currency should not depreciate that bad," Dumitru says.

An exchange rate correction is necessary, Ziarul Financiar daily commented, judging in terms of external balances. It reiterated a past statement about the realignment timing, which ideally should not coincide with the fiscal consolidation. Both exert social pressures, intermediated by rising prices, higher loan repayment installments, possibly slower wage rise, and higher taxes.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 07:59
24 September 2020
Business
Romania’s currency reaches new record low versus the euro
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 08:09
Business
Romania’s currency keeps sliding to new lows
25 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's currency weakened by another 0.17% versus the euro, and the official exchange rate crossed the benchmark of RON 4.87 RON to EUR. This comes after another 0.1% depreciation in the first day after the Parliament decided to keep the 40% pension hike.

More bad news came on Thursday when the Constitutional Court upheld the law that doubles child allowances on the spot - and not gradually, as planned by the Executive. The move puts additional pressure on the public budget and makes analysts consider the option of a similar decision of the Court in the case of the pension hike. The confidence in the Government's ability to prevent such a scenario is likely to diminish as the case is judged in legal terms - rather than economic terms.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Raiffeisen Bank head economist Ionut Dumitru, former head of the Fiscal Council, stresses that the 40% pension hike is critical for the exchange rate's dynamics. If the increase is avoided somehow, "the local currency should not depreciate that bad," Dumitru says.

An exchange rate correction is necessary, Ziarul Financiar daily commented, judging in terms of external balances. It reiterated a past statement about the realignment timing, which ideally should not coincide with the fiscal consolidation. Both exert social pressures, intermediated by rising prices, higher loan repayment installments, possibly slower wage rise, and higher taxes.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 07:59
24 September 2020
Business
Romania’s currency reaches new record low versus the euro
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

24 September 2020
Business
Made in Romania: Ford launches first Performance SUV in Europe, built in Craiova - video & photo gallery
23 September 2020
Politics
Comment: What's the stake of the local elections in Romania?
23 September 2020
Travel
Romania travel: Highlights of Banat region
22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Business
Romania, Europe’s granary? Not according to the statistics
21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome
21 September 2020
Business
Romania becomes emerging market – Fin. min: We are one click away from billions looking to be invested
18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday