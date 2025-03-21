Romania’s Supreme Defense Council to address national security, Ukraine conflict at upcoming meeting

Interim president Ilie Bolojan announced the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT), scheduled for Friday, March 28, at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest.

The agenda of the meeting includes discussions on several critical topics, notably the status and future of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine “following Russia's illegal and unjustified aggression,” according to the announcement from the Romanian Presidency. The meeting will explore the implications of the conflict for Romania, alongside the country's positioning in the negotiation process aimed at ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Additionally, the meeting will review a report on the activities carried out by national security institutions in 2024, as well as set the key objectives for 2025.

The CSAT will also present a report on its own activities over the past year.

Other current national security issues will also be addressed during the session.

Asked on March 6 if he would convene the CSAT on the topic of canceling the elections, as requested by the prime minister, Ilie Bolojan explained that a CSAT meeting would be held in the first quarter of this year, but not for the vote annulment, News.ro reported.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)