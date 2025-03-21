Defense

Romania’s Supreme Defense Council to address national security, Ukraine conflict at upcoming meeting

21 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Interim president Ilie Bolojan announced the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT), scheduled for Friday, March 28, at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest.

The agenda of the meeting includes discussions on several critical topics, notably the status and future of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine “following Russia's illegal and unjustified aggression,” according to the announcement from the Romanian Presidency. The meeting will explore the implications of the conflict for Romania, alongside the country's positioning in the negotiation process aimed at ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Additionally, the meeting will review a report on the activities carried out by national security institutions in 2024, as well as set the key objectives for 2025.

The CSAT will also present a report on its own activities over the past year.

Other current national security issues will also be addressed during the session.

Asked on March 6 if he would convene the CSAT on the topic of canceling the elections, as requested by the prime minister, Ilie Bolojan explained that a CSAT meeting would be held in the first quarter of this year, but not for the vote annulment, News.ro reported.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Normal
Defense

Romania’s Supreme Defense Council to address national security, Ukraine conflict at upcoming meeting

21 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Interim president Ilie Bolojan announced the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT), scheduled for Friday, March 28, at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest.

The agenda of the meeting includes discussions on several critical topics, notably the status and future of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine “following Russia's illegal and unjustified aggression,” according to the announcement from the Romanian Presidency. The meeting will explore the implications of the conflict for Romania, alongside the country's positioning in the negotiation process aimed at ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Additionally, the meeting will review a report on the activities carried out by national security institutions in 2024, as well as set the key objectives for 2025.

The CSAT will also present a report on its own activities over the past year.

Other current national security issues will also be addressed during the session.

Asked on March 6 if he would convene the CSAT on the topic of canceling the elections, as requested by the prime minister, Ilie Bolojan explained that a CSAT meeting would be held in the first quarter of this year, but not for the vote annulment, News.ro reported.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 March 2025
Politics
European joint acquisitions are an opportunity for Romania’s defense industry, interim president says
21 March 2025
Sports
Romania’s Cătălina Ponor honored at Gymnastics Hall of Fame induction ceremony in May
21 March 2025
Startup
Romania earmarks EUR 440 mln for new Start-Up Nation scheme
21 March 2025
Macro
Romania plans EUR 580 mln aid scheme for energy-intensive industrial producers
21 March 2025
Politics
No official communication on Visa Waiver timeline change, says Romania’s Foreign Ministry
20 March 2025
Justice
Romanian prosecutors investigating two pro-Georgescu influencers for voter bribery
20 March 2025
Living in Romania
World Happiness Report 2025: Finland tops the list again, Romania drops to 35th
20 March 2025
Politics
Leader of Romanian far-right Young People’s Party calls police on journalists, gets sanctioned instead