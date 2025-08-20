Business

Romania’s courier market grows 17% in 2024 on surge of extra-EU e-commerce platforms

20 August 2025

Romania’s courier industry recorded revenues of RON8.1bn ($1.78bn) in 2024, up 17% year on year, according to data from the SMARTreports platform powered by Bridge-to-Information, Ziarul Financiar reported. The sector added RON 1.1 billion (EUR 220 million) in revenues compared to 2023, marking one of its strongest years of growth.

Despite higher turnover, profitability slightly declined. Courier companies reported a cumulative net profit of RON 290 million (EUR 58 million) in 2024, representing a 2% drop compared to the previous year. Analysts attributed the decrease to increased operational costs, infrastructure investments, and pricing pressures amid intensifying competition.

The expansion of the market continues to be driven by the boom in e-commerce, a trend that accelerated during the pandemic and has since consolidated. While local businesses have maintained their digital sales channels, international online platforms have increasingly shaped demand. 

Asian companies, including Shein, Temu, and Trendyol, have rapidly expanded in Romania, using aggressive marketing strategies and competitive pricing to capture market share.

According to sector data, deliveries from these platforms have grown exponentially. From fewer than 5,000 parcels per day just a few years ago, daily volumes have now reached approximately 225,000, highlighting the speed and scale of their expansion in the Romanian market.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pattanaphong Khuankaew/Dreamstime.com)

