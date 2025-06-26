Nearly half of corporate credit in Romania is intra-group foreign debt

Romanian companies tend increasingly to borrow from parent foreign groups rather than going to local banks, according to data from the National Bank of Romania (BNR) cited by Cursdeguvernare.ro.

The share of such intra-group foreign loans increased to 44% in 2024 – 5 percentage points more than in 2020, the last year for which there is data related to this indicator.

"An important component of indebtedness is represented by external parent-daughter loans, which account for 44 percent of the financial debt of the non-financial companies sector and 31.6 percent of the total indebtedness of the real sector (December 2024), with a more rapid annual growth compared to that of financial debt (10.5 percent compared to 8.9 percent in the case of total debt in December 2024, in annual terms)," the BNR's annual report reads.

(Photo source: Romolo Tavani/Dreamstime.com)