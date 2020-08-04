Coronavirus: Romanian president says he will spend Easter at home, asks Romanians to do the same

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, April 8, that the country is not yet in a phase in which it can make plans to relax the restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). He also said that he would spend Easter at home with his wife and asked the Romanians to do the same.

"The Catholic, Evangelical, Unitarian Christians celebrate Easter this Sunday, while the Orthodox Christians, Greek Catholics, and others will celebrate it the following Sunday. I personally will celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus this Sunday, and I can tell you what I will do. I'll stay home with my wife, Carmen. It will only be the two of us. We will not go to church, we will not go to take the holy light, we will not invite anyone to our house, we will not go to anyone. We will be at home, watching the liturgy on the TV, lighting a candle and praying," Iohannis said during a press statement held at the end of a visit to the National Center for Intervention Management and Coordination.

"Dear Romanians, I expect you to do the same. It's difficult for all of us. We usually meet with friends and family on Easter, we go out. It is very, very important to respect the rules imposed by the authorities even now, during Easter! Because if things get out of hand now, the situation can get terrible for a lot of people," he added.

During the same press statement, Iohannis also said that, although other countries are already making plans to relax the restrictions imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19, Romania has not reached that phase yet.

"In Romania, unfortunately, the number of cases is increasing, the number of people being treated in emergency units is increasing, and even though we all want this crisis to end as quickly as possible, we are not yet in the phase where we can relax," the president said.

He also urged Romanians to respect the measures imposed by the authorities because this way, "we will be able to reach the relaxation phase sooner, to get back to an almost normal life."

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)