Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 12:25
Business
Economy vs. coronavirus: Bucharest Stock Exchange, down for the ninth day in a row
17 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange – BET – dropped by 9.6% on Monday, March 16, amid historical declines on the international markets as investors fear the coronavirus pandemic will cause longer-term negative effects on the global economy.

In the US, the Dow Jones Index, dropped by 3,000 points, or 12.9%, on Monday, its worst day since the Black Monday (October 19, 1987) crash.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange opened the Tuesday trading session slightly up, but, by noon, the BET was down 0.5%, marking the ninth consecutive day of decline. Since March 4, the BET has declined by 27%.

Moreover, in the last month, the BET dropped by 30%, after passing the 10,000-point threshold for the first time since 2007.

The most affected shares in the BET were those of oil group OMV Petrom (SNP), which lost 34% in the last month, also due to the drop in oil prices. The shares of gas transporter Transgaz (TGN) were down 31%. A similar decline was recorded by the shares of lender Banca Transilvania (TLV). Power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN), power transmission company Transelectrica (TEL), investment fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP), and lender BRD-Societe Generale (BRD) also lost between 25% and 30% of their value in the last 30 days.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 175034224 © Axel Bueckert | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 12:25
Business
Economy vs. coronavirus: Bucharest Stock Exchange, down for the ninth day in a row
17 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange – BET – dropped by 9.6% on Monday, March 16, amid historical declines on the international markets as investors fear the coronavirus pandemic will cause longer-term negative effects on the global economy.

In the US, the Dow Jones Index, dropped by 3,000 points, or 12.9%, on Monday, its worst day since the Black Monday (October 19, 1987) crash.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange opened the Tuesday trading session slightly up, but, by noon, the BET was down 0.5%, marking the ninth consecutive day of decline. Since March 4, the BET has declined by 27%.

Moreover, in the last month, the BET dropped by 30%, after passing the 10,000-point threshold for the first time since 2007.

The most affected shares in the BET were those of oil group OMV Petrom (SNP), which lost 34% in the last month, also due to the drop in oil prices. The shares of gas transporter Transgaz (TGN) were down 31%. A similar decline was recorded by the shares of lender Banca Transilvania (TLV). Power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN), power transmission company Transelectrica (TEL), investment fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP), and lender BRD-Societe Generale (BRD) also lost between 25% and 30% of their value in the last 30 days.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 175034224 © Axel Bueckert | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

17 March 2020
Business
Economy vs. coronavirus: Bucharest Stock Exchange, down for the ninth day in a row
17 March 2020
Business
Economy vs. coronavirus: Companies in Romania expect significant negative impact on their businesses
16 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Quarantine or self-isolation for people coming to Romania from 17 countries. Non-essential travel to the EU restricted
16 March 2020
Politics
Romania’s president declares state of emergency to fight the coronavirus: We are in a situation that humanity has not faced in recent history
16 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Doctors complain about lack of protection equipment, Covid-19 tests
16 March 2020
Letters
Comment: Denmark, Poland, Czechia and Slovakia self-isolate because of the Coronavirus. Should Romania do the same?
15 March 2020
Business
Coronavirus in Romania: Foreign and local companies propose 100 measures the Govt. can implement to save the economy
15 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities recommend citizens to stay home, more restrictions to be enforced

Get in Touch with Us