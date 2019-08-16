Construction activity in Romania soars by 31% in Q2

Romania’s construction works volume index increased by 21.2% year-on-year in June and by 23.3% year-on-year in January-June, according to a release of the National Statistics Institute (INS) on August 14.

In the second quarter of the year (Q2), the annual expansion rate accelerated to 31.3% year-on-year from 11.7% in Q1.

The segments of residential and non residential buildings have expanded at outstanding annual rates of over 30% in January-June on average, while the civil engineering segment (which depends on the public works financed by the government) gained momentum only in Q2 (+15.4% year-on-year) after it stagnated in Q1 before the government endorsement the budget planning for this year.

The segment of non-residential buildings (offices, retail and logistics) boasted massive 57.8% year-on-year performance in Q2 and 39% annual advance in January-June on average. The segment of residential buildings was not far with an average 31.8% year-on-year advance in January-June.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)