Society

Romanian government offers condolences to India after deadly plane crash

12 June 2025

Romania’s acting prime minister Cătălin Predoiu conveyed Romania’s condolences to India on Thursday, June 12, following the deadly plane crash in the western city of Ahmedabad. The Air India Boeing 787-8, en route to London, went down in a residential area with 242 people on board.

In a message posted on platform X, Predoiu expressed solidarity with those affected by the tragedy.

“The government of Romania conveys its deepest sympathy to the government of India and expresses its solidarity with all those affected by the tragic air accident. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” reads the post.

Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said there is no information so far indicating that any Romanian citizens were among the victims, News.ro reported.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed Ahmedabad with 242 passengers and crew on board and crashed not long after take-off. This included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian national, according to Air India. AP quoted officials that said there were no known survivors.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

