Romanian Competition Council finds unfair competition deeds at Sun Wave Pharma 

Sun Wave Pharma (Romania), part of the Indian group with the same name, exerted pressure on the manufacturer Geltec Private (India) in order to stop delivering food supplements to Bleu Pharma (Romania), its competitor in the Romanian market, Romania's Competition Council concluded following an in-depth investigation.

"We have prohibited the company Sun Wave Pharma from using such practices because they contravene honest practices and negatively affect the business environment, destabilizing the activity of market players," said Bogdan Chirițoiu, president of the Competition Council, according to a press release.

Based on the competition authority's decision, the affected company, Bleu Pharma, can go to court to request compensation, says the Competition Council.

The analysis was initiated in 2024, following the notification made by Bleu Pharma, and as part of it, an unannounced inspection was carried out at the headquarters of Sun Wave Pharma.

According to Law 11/1991 on combating unfair competition, in the case of commercial practices that contravene fair practices and the general principle of good faith and that cause or may cause damage to competitors, the Competition Council may order measures to prohibit the act and issue a decision based on which the court may award compensation to the company harmed by the respective unfair competition practice.

