Business

Romania’s national road company terminates contracts with Italian builder

22 December 2022
Romania's National Road Infrastructure Administration Company (CNAIR) will terminate its contracts with the Italian builder Tirrena Scavi, involved in the works of the Bucharest ring road, the Timişoara South bypass, and the Craiova - Pitesti expressway, citing the contractor's slowness and financial inability to continue the projects.

"There are major delays in the construction of the Timişoara South bypass. The deadline stipulated in the contract was exceeded by much, and the constructor’s mobilization on the site remained deficient throughout 2022. The bypass is now only 58.26% completed. Progress is only at 57.06% on section 1 of the Craiova – Pitesti expressway as well, although the deadline for completion was 2022,” said CNAIR in a press release.

The Italian construction company is also in charge of modernization works on a section of the Bucharest ring road. There, progress stands at 20.76%, despite the fact that the deadline for completion was August 4, 2021.

“These delays also cause significant material damage, in addition to those arising from the fact that the road infrastructure cannot be used. CNAIR will take all the steps necessary to relaunch these projects as fast as possible. Builders must be aware of the obligation to approach the contracts they sign with CNAIR with earnestness. Otherwise, they will bear the legal consequences,” CNAIR said.

Tirrena Scavi, along with other builders, received its first so-called negative certificate from CNAIR in June of this year. The certificates function as reminders and warnings, given every 90 days, and are meant for builders who are not on schedule with the projects they’ve taken on. They are part of new legislation meant to ease state acquisitions and investments in infrastructure.

Three such certificates lead to the termination of the contract. Tirrena Scavi received the second certificate in October.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bizoon | Dreamstime.com)

