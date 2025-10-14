Events

Romania's Classic Unlimited launches series of concerts for families, babies

14 October 2025

Classic Unlimited, the well-known organizer of classical music concerts in Romania, announced the launch of a new series of events dedicated to babies, pregnant women, and families, named Classic for Babies.

Concerts with interactive sessions will take place in Cluj-Napoca (November 9), Sibiu (November 3), and Târgu Mureș (November 7), with two sessions per day, designed to offer parents flexibility and little ones a safe and stimulating environment.

Participation is free, based on online reservation.

“Classic for Babies is an experiment that explores the first contacts with music and the bond between parents and children. Each session will be a unique sensory experience, meant to bring joy and relaxation to both the little ones and their parents. Here, parents can come without worrying that their little one might disturb other participants,” says pianist and project initiator Bogdan Vaida.

The Classic for Babies concerts are short 30-minute gatherings, specially designed to stimulate the senses of the little ones and to bring moments of relaxation and joy to parents and future mothers.

The sessions are designed to be accessible to small children, from 0 to 12 months, with playful rhythms, harmonies, and musical sounds appropriate for their age. The space will be arranged so that the little ones can play or explore during the concerts.

According to the organizers, various scientific studies show that early exposure to classical music brings many benefits for children, such as stimulating early cognitive and emotional development and strengthening the parent-child bond through shared musical experiences.

During the concerts, pianist Bogdan Vaida will perform a delicate and calm repertoire suitable for babies, including pieces by W. A. Mozart, Brahms, Bach, Scarlatti, Brahms, Ciprian Pop, and Șerban Marcu.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

